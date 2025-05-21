Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,369 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,369 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $166,723.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $61,207,148.49. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,445,082 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

