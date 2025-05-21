Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,099,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,054,000 after purchasing an additional 616,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

