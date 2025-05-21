Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,539,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,715,000 after acquiring an additional 571,452 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $102,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $166.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

