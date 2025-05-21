BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $33.34 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 238.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $385.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.