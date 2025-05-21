Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 1,756 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average is $236.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

