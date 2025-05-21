Css LLC Il Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,642,000 after buying an additional 765,292 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 131,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $195.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

