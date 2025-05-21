First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 12,788 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5%

EFA opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.