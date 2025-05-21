Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Further Reading

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

