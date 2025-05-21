Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.66.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
