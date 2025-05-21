18,172 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Ames National Corp

Ames National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Ames National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

