RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $139.84.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

