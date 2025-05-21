Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on May 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.7% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of FFC opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $16.74.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
