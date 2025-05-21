First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 11,584 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

