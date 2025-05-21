Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.71 and last traded at $58.29. 61,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 164,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

