JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JDM Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

