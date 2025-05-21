Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 1,606 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.2%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $236.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.