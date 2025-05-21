McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $808,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $399.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

