Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $15.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $544.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

