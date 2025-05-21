Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,346,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,010 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 484,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $321.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.17.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.43.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

