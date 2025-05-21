Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 904 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

