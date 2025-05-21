JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JDM Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.61. The company has a market cap of $239.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

