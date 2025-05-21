Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $126,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $580.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $529.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.11 and a 200-day moving average of $536.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $588.45.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

