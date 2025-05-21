PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Netflix makes up 0.7% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,192.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,196.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,020.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

