260,820 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,469,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

