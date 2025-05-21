Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ames National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,213,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $595.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.08. The company has a market capitalization of $592.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

