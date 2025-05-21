USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 106,472 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106,472 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

