Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $5,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,555,306.40. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,744 shares of company stock valued at $20,968,366. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

GOOG stock opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

