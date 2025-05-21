HI Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. HI has a total market cap of $281,875.94 and $84,465.91 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00002875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00002788 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0001018 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $97,604.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

