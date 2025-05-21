Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Q2 Earnings

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Northland Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark downgraded Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

NPI stock opened at C$20.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.86. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$16.14 and a 52 week high of C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

