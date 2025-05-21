Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC cut its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Annexon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Annexon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Annexon by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Annexon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 268,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Annexon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Annexon from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

