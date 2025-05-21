Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $228,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,449,000 after buying an additional 252,906 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $9,415,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,981,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,657,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.37. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $64.69.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at $808,526,505.64. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.