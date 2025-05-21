11,722 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $429.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.97%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,781.12. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

