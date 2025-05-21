Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 8,137 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Arko by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,710,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 971,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arko by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 399,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arko by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arko by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arko from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Arko Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.72. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

