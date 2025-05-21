Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $587,000 in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $303,744,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $189,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $123,764,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.3%

TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. TXNM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

