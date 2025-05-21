2,854 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 264,188 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -277.59 and a beta of 1.76.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

