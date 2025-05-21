First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,979,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $55,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

