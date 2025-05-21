Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 6,001 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

