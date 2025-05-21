Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.3%

MAS opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

