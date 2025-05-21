Desjardins Expects Stronger Earnings for SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised SNC-Lavalin Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

