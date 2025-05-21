Desjardins Expects Stronger Earnings for SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada raised SNC-Lavalin Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.