JDM Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,104 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 116,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Finally, Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,051,000.

DFUV stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

