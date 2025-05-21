Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Announces Dividend of $0.93

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9298 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 418.3% increase from Hong Kong Technology Venture’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Price Performance

Shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.

