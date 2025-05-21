Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on June 23rd

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4113 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Shares of HEGIY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.
About Hengan International Group
