Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on June 23rd

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4113 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

