Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3362 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

Shares of TBVPY opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

