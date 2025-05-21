Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3362 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of TBVPY opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.66.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Beverage Public
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Rivian Stock Below $20: Charging Up or in the Breakdown Lane?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.