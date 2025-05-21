McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $121.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

