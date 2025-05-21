Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.2%

GE stock opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $236.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

