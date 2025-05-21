Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $259.64 million and $27.86 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,760,466,959,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,760,466,959,864.82026329 with 165,004,406,070,767,756.01735592 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $27,247,918.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

