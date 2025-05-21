Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $4,137,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.