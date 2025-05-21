Mode Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.67 Million (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Mode has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Mode has a market cap of $8.67 million and $3.23 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mode token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,335.55 or 0.99851216 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,747.61 or 0.99299128 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode launched on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00366114 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,922,833.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mode using one of the exchanges listed above.

