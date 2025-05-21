Salzgitter AG (SZGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.47. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

