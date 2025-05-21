Comparing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centamin and Sigma Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $891.26 million 2.45 $92.28 million N/A N/A Sigma Lithium $155.92 million 4.05 -$28.33 million ($0.37) -15.32

Volatility & Risk

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Centamin has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centamin and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.57%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Centamin.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

