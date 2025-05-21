45,187 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

